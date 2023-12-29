Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail trailer has sparked widespread excitement among diverse audiences with its thought-provoking narrative. Featuring Vikrant Massey, the trailer unveils the protagonist's journey from a rural Chambal village to the bustling UPSC preparation hub in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Audiences praise Massey's remarkable performance and physical transformation, highlighting the ensemble cast and impactful dialogues as standout features. With Massey's compelling portrayal and promising elements showcased in the trailer, anticipation builds for an immersive cinematic experience packed with depth and impactful storytelling. The film released on December 29 on OTT and people are simply loving this film.  12th Fail Trailer: Vikrant Massey Plays UPSC Aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Next (Watch Video).

Outstanding...

Heartbreaking

Brilliant

Recommended

It is An Emotion..

Cinematic Excellence

