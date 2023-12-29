Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail trailer has sparked widespread excitement among diverse audiences with its thought-provoking narrative. Featuring Vikrant Massey, the trailer unveils the protagonist's journey from a rural Chambal village to the bustling UPSC preparation hub in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. Audiences praise Massey's remarkable performance and physical transformation, highlighting the ensemble cast and impactful dialogues as standout features. With Massey's compelling portrayal and promising elements showcased in the trailer, anticipation builds for an immersive cinematic experience packed with depth and impactful storytelling. The film released on December 29 on OTT and people are simply loving this film. 12th Fail Trailer: Vikrant Massey Plays UPSC Aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Next (Watch Video).

Outstanding...

#12thFail 🎬 A Well Written Feel Good Motivation / Inspiration Movie from Bollywood. Emotional Scenes were Connected & Great Performance by Vikrant. Ended up with an Heart Touching Climax ❤️ Very Good & One of the Best Hindi Film of 2023 ! pic.twitter.com/T1VeMzf131 — Nithin Krishna 🔥🧊 (@NithinK67232605) December 29, 2023

Heartbreaking

Brilliant

a person who truly loves you will never let you go, no matter how hard the situation is.#12thFail #12thFailOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/PjspcSXpKr — ٍ (@scenesthetic) December 29, 2023

Recommended

It is An Emotion..

#12thFail is not just a movie; it's an emotional rollercoaster that takes you on a journey through the highs and lows of life, education, and self-discovery. 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/5a6tDqbKxK — Surbhi Chauhan (@surbhichauhan04) December 29, 2023

Cinematic Excellence

#12thFail stands as a 147- minutes gem. Testament to the power of cinema to inspire, provoke thought, and evoke profound emotions. Its exceptional storytelling, combined with outstanding performances and technical brilliance, elevates it to the pinnacle of cinematic excellence. pic.twitter.com/ZtE6L0ivg9 — MANAS (@ssmanas007) December 29, 2023

