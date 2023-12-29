Ibrahim Ali Khan, admired for his charming looks inherited from father Saif Ali Khan, was recently seen post his gym session. Sporting a red tee and gym pants with sunglasses, the star kid smiled at paparazzi cameras. The video gained attention, with users expressing admiration through heart and fire emojis for the actor's handsome appearance. Year Ender 2023: From Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, to Rasha Thadani, Here Are the Star Kids All Set To Make Their Debut in 2024!

Ibrahim Ali Khan Papped After Gym Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)