Imran Khan and Lekha Washington had first sparked dating rumours in February this year. The two were seen walking hand-in-hand in the city. The rumoured couple has once again made a joint appearance. The two apparently attended Kriti Kharbanda’s star-studded birthday bash. Dressed up in casual attires, Imran and Lekha happily posed for the paparazzi while exiting the venue. Imran Khan Spotted With Actress Lekha Washington, Video of the Duo Walking Hand in Hand Goes Viral.

Imran Khan And Lekha Washington

