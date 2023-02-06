Imran Khan was clicked last evening in the city with actress Lekha Washington. The video of the duo walking hand in hand has gone viral across social media platforms. Lekha had made a cameo appearance in Imran’s 2013 released film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. Dating rumours have been sparked ever since this video of Imran and Lekha has surfaced online. Has Avantika Malik Found New Love? Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife’s Pics With Sahib Singh Lamba Spark Dating Rumours.

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Duo Spotted In Mumbai

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

