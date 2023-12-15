The first song from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie Fighter has set the internet ablaze! The song "Sher Khul Gaye" is composed by the iconic duo Vishal-Sheykhar and the lyrics are given by Kumaar. The song is sung by Vishal, Sheykhar, Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. It features Hrithik and Deepika setting the stage on fire with their highly electrifying dance moves. Hrithik yet again proves why he gets called as a Dancing genius, and paired alongside him, Deepika also matches the energy well. The song seems to be a perfect party anthem, setting the mood right. Fighter Song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ Teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone To Set the Dance Floor on Fire With This Party Track (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song Sher Khul Gaye From the Movie Fighter:

