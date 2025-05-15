Actress Konkona Sensharma, who was previously married to Ranvir Shorey, has reportedly found love again. The Wake Up Sid actress, who doesn't open up much about her personal life, is back in the news for her new romance with Amol Parashar. The duo fueled rumours as they were spotted together at the screening of Gram Chikitsalay in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 14). For their outing, Amol wore a blue striped suit, while Konkona exuded boss lady vibes in a grey power suit. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi, sparking fresh rumours about their relationship. ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ Review: Amol Parashar and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s TVF Series Cannot Escape Its ‘Panchayat’ Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rumoured Lovebirds Konkona Sensharma and Amol Parashar at ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ Screening

View this post on Instagram

