The cat is finally out of the bag! As it's Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, who have been roped in for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film, Vikram Vedha. The remake is said to be helmed by Gayathri-Pushkar, the director duo of the original film. The report further also suggests that the movie will release on September 20, 2022.

Check It Out:

HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/2nyEhro4rG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)