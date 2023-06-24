Rhea Kapoor, the fashionista and film producer, delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing a series of captivating pictures from her London trip. The photos featured the stunning duo of Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, exuding elegance and charm. Janhvi looked ethereal in a pristine white ensemble, while Sonam mesmerised in a vibrant orange dress with a plunging neckline. The duo's infectious smiles lit up the frame as they enjoyed a delightful meal at a charming restaurant. 7 Times Janhvi Kapoor Looked a Total Bombshell in Her Hot Gowns!

Check Out The Pictures Here:

