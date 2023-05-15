Janhvi Kapoor had a not-so-glamorous debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dhadak. The actress, unlike her contemporaries like Ananya Panday, played a simpleton dressed in Indian attire mainly. But little did we know that this star kid was just warming up and Bollywood was yet to witness the fashionista that she is. Soon, Kapoor ditched her simple looks and transformed into a diva waiting to rule your hearts. Janhvi's red carpet outings only became bolder and more confident with time and we are definitely not complaining. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Other Celebs Who Love Tie-Dye Prints!

From a halter neck, neon green gown to something that's sheer and sexy, Janhvi Kapoor's dramatic choices have always struck a chord with fashion critics and her admirers alike. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi has managed to deliver some stunning looks so consistently. With little to no scope for disappointment, Kapoor is hands down, a fashionista in the making and there's no one else who's willing to match her level. To check out some of her boldest red carpet offerings, let's check out a few of her appearances, shall we? Janhvi Kapoor is Here to Blow Your Minds With Her New Elle Photoshoot (View Pics).

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In Faraz Manan

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

In David Koma

In Amit Aggarwal

In Antithesis

In Gauri & Nainika

So, now do you agree with us when we say that Janhvi Kapoor's choices have only gotten better and bolder with time?

