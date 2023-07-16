With an aim to look perfect from tip to toe on social media, celebs often feel the pressure. And so, at times they use photoshop to look seamless online. Talking on the same lines, Janhvi Kapoor is getting trolled online for morphing her picture. Case in point, Janhvi shared stunning pics of herself posing in ruched floral bodycon dress on Insta. While her fashion game and makeup was bang on, what grabbed attention was the second photo in the series. A closer look and you will find one of the legs of the table little bit curvy and in unnatural shape. Netizens were quick to notice it. Many also felt that the actress' legs appear to be elongated and her waist looks much thinner than it actually is. Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning in Floral Dress, Bawaal Actress Shares Pics on Insta!

The Viral Photoshopped Pic:

Someone is going to lose their job. pic.twitter.com/ptOhPLJ0Wm — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) July 15, 2023

Check Out Second Pic In The Series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

