Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan has created a massive buzz on the internet with its captivating trailer. The preview quickly crossed an impressive milestone of 100 million views within just 24 hours, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched film trailers in a single day. The trailer not only showcased the dynamic characters played by Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra but also left fans eager to catch a glimpse of television actor Ridhi Dogra. Some fans expressed difficulty in spotting Ridhi Dogra in the promo, prompting her to respond on Twitter, adding a humorous touch to the conversation surrounding the highly-anticipated film.