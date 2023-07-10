The wait is finally over! As Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan's Pevue has been unveiled by the makers today and it's mind-boggling. The trailer showcases glimpses of SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone's intense characters. We also get to see King Khan going bald for the actioner. Indeed, Jawan's trailer is high on action and thrills. Helmed by Atlee, the film releases globally in September this year. Ready Ah? Jawan Release Date: Not June 2, Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film to Now Arrive in Theatres on September 7 (Watch Video).

Watch Jawan Prevue:

