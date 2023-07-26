Jaya Bachchan, known for her intolerance towards what she perceives as bad etiquette, is not one to hesitate when it comes to 'disciplining' those at fault. The veteran actress has a reputation for having a temper, with the paparazzi often bearing the brunt of her anger. Previous instances have seen her lashing out at people attempting to take her pictures. On Tuesday, July 25, at the Mumbai screening of her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she once again lost her cool with the paparazzi for continuously calling out her name and scolded paps by saying that she is not deaf. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Katrina Kaif with Hubby Vicky Kaushal Attend The Screening Of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Film in Mumbai (Watch Video).