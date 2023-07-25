The premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani took place in Mumbai. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal joined Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh for the film's screening. Katrina was seen in a white short surplice V neck bishop sleeve dress and paired it with black boots, and Vicky opted for a casual blue t-shirt and denim. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt Flaunts Kohl and Nose Ring in Leaked Video From Film's Shoot in Kashmir- WATCH.

Check Out Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)