Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey as the lead pair has released in theatres today. The expectations were clearly high from this film, but not all are impressed with this YRF produced flick. While some have hailed Ranveer’s performance, many other have labelled the film as boring. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi High Court Allows Release of Ranveer Singh’s Film With New Disclaimers.

Ranveer Is Brilliant

@RanveerOfficial is brilliant in #JayeshbhaiJordaar . Portrays the role incredibly well , his body language , nuances of the characters and the tone , everything is phenomenal . He can single handedly carry the film on his shoulders. My rating 4.5/5. #RanveerSingh — Puregossip1355 (@puregossip1355) May 13, 2022

A Terrible Film

#JayeshbhaiJordaar - Avg 1st Half, Terrible 2nd Half... Left The Theatre Without Watching Climax, Even You Will Not Survive This Till Climax, Less BO Collection Than Bellbottom On Card, Bad Days For Bollywood Continues.... — ᏢᏒᎾfᎬSSᎾᏒ Paul 🎭 #BMCM (@Vamos_Akshay) May 13, 2022

Boring Movie

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Review Boring Boring Boring Headache Headache Headache Disaster Disaster Disaster. 1⭐/5. — Shiva Satyam (@AsliShiva) May 13, 2022

An Interesting Watch

#Prabhas fans If u know Hindi go and watch #JayeshbhaiJordaar . A feel good film with hard hitting emotions 👍. But sad part is, A star like #RanveerSingh , a film like this and in my theatre the occupancy is less than 1%. Bad marketing by YRF. Totally nil awareness. — NEWTON (@odisha_prabhas) May 13, 2022

