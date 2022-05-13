Jayeshbhai Jordaar starring Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey as the lead pair has released in theatres today. The expectations were clearly high from this film, but not all are impressed with this YRF produced flick. While some have hailed Ranveer’s performance, many other have labelled the film as boring. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Delhi High Court Allows Release of Ranveer Singh’s Film With New Disclaimers.

Ranveer Is Brilliant

A Terrible Film

Boring Movie

An Interesting Watch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)