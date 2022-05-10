The Delhi high court has given a green signal to Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. However, they've asked the producers to add new disclaimers. For the unaware, the court was hearing a petition that seeked removal of a scene from the movie's trailer that depicted prenatal sex-determination. The film releases in theatres on May 13. Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey’s Social Drama With an Important Message Will Make You Laugh Hard! (Watch Video).

