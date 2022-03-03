Jhund makers drop an inspirational pumped up song from Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund. Titled 'Laat Maar', it is composed by the amazing duo of Ajay-Atul and is a powerful motivational song and the stills showcases two teams playing football passionately while Big B is managing.

Jhund Song Laat Maar

