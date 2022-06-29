Jugjugg Jeeyo has turned out to be the perfect family entertainer for the audience. The film that released in theatres on June 24 will soon hit Rs 50 crore mark. The total collection of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer stands at Rs 46.27 crore. Umang 2022: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves to Jugjugg Jeeyo Song ‘The Punjaabban’; Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Only BIG LOVE for the biggest family entertainer of the season!💥#JugJuggJeeyo continues to win ❤️s at the box office. In cinemas now - book your tickets today! BMS - https://t.co/Pgs6KjHe3b Paytm - https://t.co/7kIvrH7e2m Amazon - https://t.co/QIpXEd1ayu pic.twitter.com/Hw2R2rTxA9 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 29, 2022

