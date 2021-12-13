Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is soon going to complete it's 20 years milestone on December 14. The movie was released earlier on 2001 on Dec 14. The movie was a huge hit of that time as the family drama won everyone's heart. To mark the special day, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful yet quirky video of herself with Ranveer Singh. In the video, she can be seen recreating a scene of Kareena Kapoor Khan as Poo from K3G. While sharing the video the RRR actress wrote, "My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfKG3." Have a look!

