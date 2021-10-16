Bollywood’s favourite couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary today (October 16). On this special occasion, Kareena has shared a throwback picture on Instagram to wish her hubby dearest. Saif had proposed his ladylove for marriage in Greece. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress mentioned, “Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life...”

Kareena Kapoor Khan And Hubby Saif Ali Khan In Greece

