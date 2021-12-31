Before bidding adieu to 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the 'best part' about the current year and no guesses there. As Bebo posted a cute picture of her youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan. In the click shared, we can see the tiny tot in a playful mood enjoying his time with toys. Well, we all know how much Kareena loves her fam and this post was expected, right? FYI, Saif Ali Khan and Bebo welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)