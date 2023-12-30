Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently enjoying snowy vacay in Switzerland with her family, dropped her mantra for 2024 on Insta and we could not agree more. Wishing to stay away from 'arguments', the actress shared a post online that reads, "I'm at the stage of my life where I keep myself out of arguments. Even if you tell me 1+1 = 5, you're absolutely correct, enjoy." She captioned it as '2024 Mantra' and added playful touch with the help of emojis. Have a look! Ibrahim Ali Khan Grabs Netizens’ Attention As He Gets Papped Post his Gym Session (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's 2024 Mantra:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)