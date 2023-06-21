SatyaPrem Ki Katha's pair, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were seen in quite an energetic mode at the song launch event of their film's song "Sun Sajni". In a video which has surfaced online, we get to see the actors grooving to the garba themed song and setting the stage on fire with their moves. Must say, their chemistry is kickass. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song 'Sun Sajni': Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Romance in This Gujju Flavoured Garba Track (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani at Song Launch:

Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani set the stage on fire as they dance on Sun Sajni from their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.@TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara #KartikAryan #kiaraadvani #satyapremkikatha pic.twitter.com/SxiN78bLLa — E24 (@E24bollynews) June 21, 2023

Watch "Sun Sajni" Song:

