Kartik Aaryan had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and now that his reports have turned up negative, the actor has gifted himself a posh car. The actor posted on Instagram a video of his new purchase a Rs 4.5 crore Lamborghini Urs but it's the shock he receives that got us chuckling. In fact, the actor punned on his own reaction to the sudden burst of confetti!

Check out Kartik Aaryan's Lamborghini video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

