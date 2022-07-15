An unseen video of Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan from Umang 2022 has surfaced online. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star can be seen enjoying interacting with King Khan and sharing a warm hug backstage. Kartik undoubtedly experienced a memorable fanboy moment with SRK. Shah Rukh Khan Performs At Umang 2022! Fans Rejoice As King Khan Dances To ‘I Am The Best’ Song (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan And Shah Rukh Khan

This is so heartwarming 🥲❤️ From Umang 2022! pic.twitter.com/GcNtWGWxMp — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)