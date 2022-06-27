Shah Rukh Khan graced the stage during Umang 2022, which happened yesterday (June 26). King Khan danced to his popular track “I Am The Best” and the video of the same has gone viral across social media platforms. Fans have shared stills and videos of SRK and are all hearts to see him perform. Umang 2022: Shehnaaz Gill Grooves To ‘The Punjaabban Song’, ‘Chikni Chameli’ At The Event And Sets The Stage On Fire (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan at Umang 2022

#ShahRukhKhan sets the stage on fire with his super cool dance performance at Umang 2022! @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/Yu0jU1VqSs — ETimes (@etimes) June 27, 2022

Awww

Fans Are Happy

Exclusive picture of King Khan performing at Umang 2022 ❤️🔥 Finally we'll get to see him on stage. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #Umang2022 pic.twitter.com/DIeMaRTKoI — Team SRK Nepal (@teamsrknepal) June 26, 2022

SRK's Entry

