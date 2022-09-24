The makers of Kathal have revealed the first teaser of the upcoming crime-comedy at TUDUM 2022 India event. The first promo reveals the plot which is about a bunch of cops, one of them played by Sanya Malhotra, investigating the case of missing jackfruits which leads to a roller-coaster ride of chaos. The movie also stars Anant Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala and Rajpal Yadav. Kathal: Sanya Malhotra To Play the Role of a Cop in Netflix’s Quirky Dramedy.

Watch the Teaser:

