Killer Soup is the upcoming crime caper from director Abhishek Chaubey. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nassar, the makers have dropped a new poster and announced that the crime thriller will arrive on Netflix on January 11, 2024. The synopsis reads, “Swathi dreams of owning a restaurant. But when murder derails her plan, she and her lover take an outrageous step — to replace him with her husband.” Soup: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma Team Up For Netflix's Crime Drama.

Killer Soup On Netflix

A story so bizarre, you need to watch it to believe it. Know the ingredients of this Killer Soup starring Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma coming to you on 11 Jan only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qk61GwJhuX — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 14, 2023

