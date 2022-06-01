Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away after performing live at a concert on May 31 in Kolkata. The news of the singer's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the country. Now, as per latest reports by India Today, we hear that the mortal remains of the deceased will be brought by his family to Mumbai from Kolkata. KK's body will be cremated on June 2 in Mumbai. KK Dies at 53: Pawan Kalyan Expresses His Shock Over the Untimely Demise of Iconic Bollywood Singer.

RIP KK:

