Where to Watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: International cricket shifts back to the 50-over format on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, as Pakistan faces Bangladesh in the first of three One-Day Internationals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The series serves as a crucial building block for both nations as they transition from the recently concluded T20 World Cup towards the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

With the first ball scheduled for 13:45 IST (14:15 local time), fans worldwide are looking for verified platforms to catch the live coverage. While traditional rivals, the broadcast rights are distributed across a variety of regional networks and digital-first platforms. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2026.

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI 2026 Broadcast and Live Streaming

For viewers in India, the series is available exclusively via digital streaming, as no linear television network has secured the rights for this bilateral tour. Conversely, fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh will have access to both free-to-air television and multiple streaming applications.

Region TV Channel Live Streaming Platform India No Live Telecast FanCode (App & Website) Pakistan PTV Sports, A Sports Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Toffee, Tapmad, Rabbithole United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW USA & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, Cricbuzz MENA Region CricLife Max StarzPlay, Cricbuzz

The opening ODI in Mirpur marks a "new era" for the Pakistan squad. Following the T20 World Cup, the selection committee opted for a youthful approach, resting several senior players including Babar Azam. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed that the visitors will hand debuts to Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat, who are set to open the batting. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

Bangladesh, led by all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, is aiming to replicate their historic 2015 home success against Pakistan. The "Tigers" have recalled pace bowler Nahid Rana and veteran batter Litton Das, the latter expected to provide stability in the middle order at the number five position.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).