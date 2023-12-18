The anticipation for Koffee With Karan 8 reaches new heights as the power-packed Singham duo, Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, gear up to dominate Karan Johar's chat show. In the promo for the upcoming ninth episode, the dynamic pair teases their appearance with sass and authority, promising to spill the beans. Fans eagerly await this fiery episode, expecting revelations, banter, and the trademark energy that Devgn and Shetty bring, amplifying the show's excitement to an unprecedented level. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8: Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Has To Say About His Marriage Plans With Malaika Arora.

See KWK 8 Latest Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)