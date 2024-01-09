Kriti Sanon's personal trainer, Karan Sawhney, has just shared an inspiring social media post to kickstart your gym motivation. Sawhney took to his Instagram to post a workout video featuring Kriti clad in all-black athleisure with pink sneakers, joining him in performing dumbbell lunges. It looks like 2024 is Kriti's year dedicated to the leg day workout routine! Kriti Sanon Gives a Sneak Peek into Her Leg Workout Session From the Gym (Watch Video).

Kriti Sanon's Workout Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Sawhney (@karansawhney11)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)