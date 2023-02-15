Actress Yami Gautam Dhar is awaiting the release of her ZEE5 film Lost and it is arriving on the ZEE5 app on Feb 16 at 12:00 am which means today midnight. In the film, Yami essays the role of a crime reporter. Lost Actor Yami Gautam Dhar Talks About How She Prepped For Her Crime Reporter Role.

Yami Gautam's Lost

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)