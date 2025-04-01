Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure game, is set to launch on mobile devices on April 14, 2025. In this game, you take on the role of Sargon, who is the youngest member of a special team of Persian fighters called The Immortals. The game is already accessible on PC, Mac, and gaming consoles. Players can choose between external controller support or touchscreen controls. Additional features include auto-potion, auto-parry, and slow-time options to enhance gameplay. Interested gamers can pre-register for the game through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. Battlefield 2042 Update 8.6.1 Introduces ‘King of the Hill’ Mode in War Machine Event.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Mobile Reveal Trailer

