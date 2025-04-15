Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 will launch today in PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. So what players can expect from Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat’s next escapade. Tape 2 will focus more on this weirder part of the story. Players can expect to see more of how their choices in tape one affect the overall narrative. “Tape 2 definitely picks up the pace,” said, Michel Koch, Creative Director at Don’t Nod’s Montreal studio. In Tape 2, players will come across some unusual moments, like solving puzzles, finding clues, or completing specific tasks along the way. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 Launch Today in PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 launches tomorrow into the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Learn how things get dark and dangerous in the next chapter: https://t.co/2KQoJ8xout pic.twitter.com/amGdokLWZc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 14, 2025

