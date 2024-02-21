Timeless beauty and environmental champion Juhi Chawla celebrates every occasion in quite an eco-friendly way. Today, on her daughter Jahnavi Mehta's birthday, Juhi took to Instagram to share heartfelt wishes and a beautiful family photo featuring herself, Jahnavi, Jay Mehta and son Arjun Mehta. The caption overflowed with love and blessings for the birthday girl and a touching promise to plant 1000 trees in her daughter's honour. Shah Rukh Khan Is Proud of Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jhanvi Mehta for Graduating From Columbia Class 2023!

Juhi Chawla Wishes Daughter Jahnavi On Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iamjuhichawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)