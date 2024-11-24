The highly anticipated IPL mega auction is currently underway at Jeddah’s Abadi Al Johar Arena, with 84 players up for grabs. Traditionally, Shah Rukh Khan and his children, Aryan and Suhana, have been a prominent presence, representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the event. However, this year, they were notably absent. Instead, pictures of co-owner Juhi Chawla, who had previously shared a photo of her journey to Jeddah, went viral online, featuring her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and husband Jay Mehta. In another picture, we also get to see Jahnavi taking charge of KKR's bidding strategy. Have a look! Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Sold to KKR for INR 2.00 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction.

Jahnavi Mehta at the IPL Auction

Juhi Chawla Mehta and her daughter Jahnavi Mehta at the #IPLAuction2025 pic.twitter.com/iIXXotHQNK — jcm. 🌹 (@juhisquad) November 24, 2024

Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Mehta

