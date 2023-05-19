Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media and congratulated Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jhanvi Mehta for graduating from Columbia Class 2023. The superstar re-tweeed Juhi's picture and went witty with his caption. SRK also mentioned how he can't wait to celebrate with Jhanvi. Have a look. Don 3 Update: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan in Farhan Akhtar's Actioner - Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan Feels Extreme Proud:

This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)