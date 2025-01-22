Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani hit theatres on January 21, 2000, marking the debut production of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla under their Dreamz Unlimited banner, which is now Red Chillies Entertainment. As the film celebrated 25 years since its release, Juhi took to social media to share a collage featuring iconic stills of her and co-star SRK. Reflecting on their ‘first production,’ Juhi described the film as ‘way ahead of its time’ and a ‘cult classic’ today. Check out her post below: Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani Trends on Twitter: Fans Declare Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla's Film Ahead of Its Time Thanks to News Channel's Viral Coverage of Cyclone Biparjoy - Here's Why!

‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ Clocks 25 Years

Our first Production, way ahead of its time …. now a cult film 🎬 Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani ❤️🇮🇳@iamsrk Azizji #PhirBhiDilHaiHindustani pic.twitter.com/tV4K3eVu9N — Juhi Chawla Mehta (@iam_juhi) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)