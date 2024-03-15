After the success of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for another venture into the horror genre with the film Maa. According to PeepingMoon, the film is directed by Chhorii director Vishal Furia, while the storyline is crafted by writers Saiwyn Quadras and Aamil Keeyan Khan. Kajol will take on the female lead role in the film. Reports also suggest Ajay reuniting with editor Sandeep Francis, with whom he previously collaborated on Shaitaan and Drishyam 2. Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Expresses Excitement on Returning to Horror Genre, Reveals Why He Wasn’t Keen on Taking Up the Antagonist’s Role.

