(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Maa: Ajay Devgn Joins Kajol and Vishal Furia in Upcoming Horror Flick - Reports
As per reports, Kajol and the film's team are scheduled to travel to Kolkata on March 29 for a significant shooting schedule.
Socially Team Latestly| Mar 15, 2024 11:57 AM IST