Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Expresses Excitement on Returning to Horror Genre, Reveals Why He Wasn’t Keen on Taking Up the Antagonist’s Role

Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios.

Agency News PTI| Feb 22, 2024 06:05 PM IST
Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Expresses Excitement on Returning to Horror Genre, Reveals Why He Wasn’t Keen on Taking Up the Antagonist’s Role
Ajay Devgn in Shaitaan (Photo Credits: X)

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday said horror and supernatural stories are among his favourite genres and he is thrilled to explore it again in Shaitaan after the success of his 2003 hit Bhoot. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan, is described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic. Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Kabir Vows to Stop at Nothing to Rescue His Daughter from R Madhavan's Hypnosis-Sire Bond Spell (Watch Video).

"It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did Bhoot we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre," Devgn said at the trailer launch event of Shaitaan. The film also features south star Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

    Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday said horror and supernatural stories are among his favourite genres and he is thrilled to explore it again in Shaitaan after the success of his 2003 hit Bhoot. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan, is described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic. Shaitaan Trailer: Ajay Devgn's Kabir Vows to Stop at Nothing to Rescue His Daughter from R Madhavan's Hypnosis-Sire Bond Spell (Watch Video).

    "It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did Bhoot we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre," Devgn said at the trailer launch event of Shaitaan. The film also features south star Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

    Devgn said he liked the basic story of the original film and decided to make it in Hindi. "The base of the story was very strong hence we did this film, and we adapted the film in our own way," he said. Shaitaan features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film, Vash, also features in the remake.

    When asked if Devgn and Madhavan thought about swapping their roles, Devgn said he wasn't keen to play the negative role as he connected the most with the emotions of a helpless father in the movie. "When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy (Madhavan) told me was: 'Why aren't you doing this role, why have you given it to me?'. I told him, 'I really feel for the character of the father, so I will not be able to do justice to the other character. It's a stronger character though," the actor said.

    Madhavan called Devgn a "sherdil" (braveheart) and "Singham" of the industry for being kind enough to pass on the meaty role in Shaitaan. "I can really hope and pray that I could do justice to the kindness that has been shown to me by Ajay sir and his team, I'm very thankful," he said. Shaitaan Trailer Out! 5 Eerie Stills of R Madhavan as the Devil Incarnate That Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine (View Pics).

    Bahl, known for films such as Queen, Super 30 and Goodbye, said he was "nervous" about making a supernatural movie, a first for him. "The nervousness comes a lot from the fact that I've not done the genre before... Before we started shooting, I told my AD (assistant directors) team that we will learn how to make a film like this, we would watch YouTube videos, read interviews of other directors, and we used to look at camera work. It was almost like tuition classes. One day we were one day watching, Shining (1980 English movie), as an example," Bahl said. "As a storyteller, it's a great challenge to try new things, stay nervous all the time, hopefully qualify in different genres so that it opens up your world of storytelling," he added.

    Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios, respectively. It is also produced by Jio Studios. Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the team already has plans to make the second part of Shaitaan. Shaitaan will be released in theatres on March 8.

