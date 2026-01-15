Monalisa Bhosle, who recently gained widespread social media attention during the Maha Kumbh 2025, has released behind-the-scenes footage from her latest musical project, "Dil Jania".The romantic track features Bhosle in a leading role, marking her continued transition from a viral personality to a mainstream entertainer. The video showcases the duo sharing intimate moments and chemistry against scenic backdrops, including beachside settings and picturesque landscapes. Directed by Rhythm Sanadhya, the visuals emphasise Monalisa’s simple yet stunning look as she portrays a heartfelt love story. The Punjabi song is voiced by Laisel Rai. ‘The Diary of Manipur’: Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Begins Uttarakhand Shoot for Bollywood Debut Film, Shares First Look and Behind-the-Scenes Moments (Watch Video).

Monalisa Bhosle Shares BTS Video From ‘Dil Janiya’ MV Shoot – WATCH

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