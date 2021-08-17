Malaika Arora bids farewell to her son Arhaan as he embarks on a new journey. The actress took to her social media and shared a beautiful picture along with an emotional caption. "This is your time to spread your wings n fly n soar n live all your dreams." a part of her post read. She also posted a pic of Arhaan with their pet dog on Instagram story.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

