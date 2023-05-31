Malaika Arora, known for her fitness dedication, stepped out with her furry companion for a yoga session, setting new standards for pet parenting. The paparazzi captured the duo as her pet embarked her to the fitness journey. Malaika's commitment to incorporating her adorable pooch into her active lifestyle showcases a perfect blend of health and companionship. Malaika Arora Shared a Photo on Her Instagram Story of Her Boyfriend Actor Arjun Kapoor Holding a Pillow Over His Private Area.

Check Out The Video Here: