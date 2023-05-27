Malaika Arora's sizzling presence continues to captivate the internet, thanks to her recent collaboration with renowned photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Setting screens ablaze, Dabboo Ratnani shared an enticing video on his Instagram, showcasing the stunning Malaika Arora. The clip unveiled the actress gracefully enjoying a serene poolside moment, donning a sheer grey ensemble that accentuated her irresistible allure. The video offered tantalizing glimpses of Malaika's mesmerizing photoshoot, wherein she fearlessly showcased her curves, leaving viewers breathless with admiration. Malaika Arora's Alberta Ferretti Gown Reminded Us of Megan Fox's Met Gala Outfit.

