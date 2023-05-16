Are you Malaika Arora's strongest cheerleader? Do you dig anything and everything that she wears? Well, in that case, we bet you are still drooling over her recent red-hot attire by Alberta Ferretti. Malaika's current stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram account to share pictures of Malaika's new hot outfit and boy, did she look like a bombshell! Arora's outfit, however, did remind us of Megan Fox who wore a slightly similar attire at Met Gala 2021. Megan Fox Birthday: Hottest Red Carpet Looks of the 'Transformers' Actress.

Yes, we are talking about the same lacy red gown by Dundas that Fox picked for her Met Gala appearance. The embellished outfit featured a high slit and various crisscross cutouts and did we mention, it was backless? Megan further complemented her smoking hot attire by opting for blunt bangs hairstyle, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and cherry red lips.

Malaika Arora in Alberta Ferretti and Megan Fox in Dundas

Malaika Arora and Megan Fox (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now coming to Malaika Arora, Bollywood's Chhaiya Chhaiya girl picked this Alberta Ferretti gown for one of her public appearances. However, unlike Megan, Mala went in easy with her makeup look for the day. She picked coral lips, subtle eyes, highlighted cheeks and hair tied in a sleek bun to compliment her attire. Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt & Other Beauties in Yellow Pantsuits!

White the outfit had very few similarities, Megan was the first name that popped up in our mind, the moment we saw Malaika in her red hot outfit. Blame us all you want, but the point is, both these ladies looked stunning in their individual #ootn.

