Manoj Joshi has slammed Air India for their poor service while traveling from Bhopal to Mumbai. The veteran actor shared a video on Twitter straight from the airport wherein he questioned the airline for delay in the flight as well as his baggage on the belt. Further, he also called the airline's services 'worst till date.' Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Slams IndiGo After Telugu-Speaking Woman Forced To Vacate Seat, Says ‘Start Respecting Local Languages’.

Manoj Joshi Slams Air India:

.@airindiain flight 634 was late by 3 hours and now i am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at @CSMIA_Official. There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate? pic.twitter.com/f5CsNRkoxV — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) October 12, 2022

