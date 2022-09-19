Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao aka KTR on Sunday slammed IndiGo airlines after a Telugu woman, seated in the emergency exit row, was allegedly forced to change her seat on a plane as she could not speak English. The incident took place on September 17 on the Vijaywada-Hyderabad 6E7297 flight. KTR urged the airline to "start respecting local languages". "Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution," tweeted the Minister.

