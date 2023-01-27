It's official! Masaba Gupta has finally tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra. The fashion designer took to Instagram and shared beautiful pics from the wedding ceremony that sees the bride and groom super happy. In the pics, Masaba can be seen in a pastel couture. Have a look. Telugu Star Sharwanand Is Engaged to US-Based Techie Rakshita Reddy (View Pics).

Masaba Gupta Weds Satyadeep Misra:

