Mother's Day is finally here and Bollywood stars are making sure they thank their mother's today on this very special day. Check out their posts:
Sushmita Sen
View this post on Instagram
Dia Mirza
View this post on Instagram
Riddhima Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani
View this post on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)